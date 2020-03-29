Financial Planning Resources is pleased to announce that Chelsea Gilstrap is a Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional. Chelsea has her Oklahoma Life and Health insurance license. She is licensed with a Series 6 and 63, both of which are held through LPL Financial. She is a 2013 graduate of Ashford University with an Associate’s degree in Business Management. Chelsea joined FPR in 2018 and has over 10 years of customer service and management experience. She worked as a Senior Customer Service Representative as well as assisted with training, development, strategic planning, and change implementation at MetLife.
Her passion for people and strong ambition make her an asset to the growth of FPR. She enjoys spending time with her family, helping others and visiting churches of different cultures and languages. Securities and financial planning offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Planning Resources, Inc. and LPL are separate and unrelated companies.