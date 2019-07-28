Cheryl Barlow has joined CrossFirst Bank in Tulsa as Director, Treasury Services. In her role, Cheryl will grow and deepen relationships with existing and new treasury banking clients. Cheryl has over 10 years of experience providing tailored solutions to meet the needs of business clients. “We are excited to have Cheryl on our team,” notes Tim James, President Tulsa Bank. “Cheryl’s experience, as well as her commitment to serving people in extraordinary ways, will benefit our clients.”
