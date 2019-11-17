First Oklahoma Bank welcomed Corey Onder earlier this year to its banking team as a Universal Banker. In his position, Corey is responsible for helping with new account openings and teller transactions. He previously had worked in the same position with Bank of the West. Corey holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with a minor in marketing and international business from Oklahoma State University.
Established on Nov. 4, 2009, First Oklahoma Bank recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The bank has locations in Jenks, midtown Tulsa and Glencoe.