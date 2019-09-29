Thomas K. Warburton, Chairman of Warburton Capital Management announced the appointment of Dr. Emily K. Carter DDS MSD to our Advisory Board of Directors.
Dr. Carter attended Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa where she met her husband, Noah. She then graduated from the University of Kansas with honors and a degree in Human Biology.
Following undergraduate school, Dr. Carter attended dental school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry. She graduated summa cum laude and earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree. She was also awarded the Public Health award for her efforts to improve care for indigent and underserved populations. She was inducted into the dental honor society Omicron Kappa Upsilon, which is limited to the top five percent of a graduating dental class.
Upon completion of her dental training, she was accepted into residency at the UT Health Science Center in Houston where she received a Master of Dental Science degree and Certificate in Orthodontics.
Dr. Carter takes an active role in meeting and exceeding the standards of her profession. She is an active member of many professional organizations including the American Association of Orthodontists, the American Dental Association, the Oklahoma Dental Association and the Tulsa County Dental Society. Emily received the coveted “Most Likely To Do Epic (Expletive Deleted)” award from her Women In Dentistry Study Group.
Dr. Carter gives back to the community with her husband, Noah, through their work with Catholic Charities where she served on the NextGen Committee, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation where they chaired the Tulsa’s New Leaders event and Emergency Infant Services by chairing the Kaleidoscope Ball.
Emily and her husband, Noah, live in Tulsa with their four children, Liv, Rowan, Finn, Lael and their dog, Yoyo. Dr. Carter loves spending time outdoors on Turkey Mountain, reading, riding horses and supporting local business. Given her pragmatic approach to parenthood, Emily has also been dubbed as “Worst Mom Ever” and “Meanest Mom Ever” by her beloved children! I’ve advised her that ‘this is part of parenthood’ and ‘if the children are smart, their perception will change over the ensuing decades’.
Warburton commented “Emily’s brilliance, charm, service to our community and ‘take no prisoners’ approach to life are all qualities I admire. I’m confident Dr. Carter will assist Warburton Capital over the ensuing decades in actualizing our Core Value which is To Help People!” Please join me in welcoming Emily to our Team.
Warburton Capital Management was founded in Tulsa in 2006 and provides investment advisory and wealth management services to business owners, professionals, corporate executives, individuals, families, endowments and foundations. The offices of the Firm are located in First Place Tower at 15 East Fifth Street, Suite 3675, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74103.