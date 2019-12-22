Trust Company of Oklahoma is also pleased to recognize professionals who earned promotions the last quarter of 2019.
Emily Crain’s dedication to clients earned her promotion to senior vice president in the Oklahoma City region. She manages trusts and helps individuals, families, businesses and foundations achieve their financial goals. Prior to joining the company in 2017, Emily practiced probate, trust litigation, estate planning, and guardianship at The Allison Firm, in Tulsa. She graduated from the University of Missouri with dual degrees in journalism and history. She earned her law degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law, and received the Order of the Barristers award.
In the Retirement Plan Solutions Division, Lindsay Bivin was promoted to assistant vice president. Her responsibilities include client and participant relations, legal plan document design, and monitoring plan operations. Lindsay joined TCO in 2008 as an operations specialist in the Retirement Plan Solutions Division. She was then promoted to Retirement Plan Solutions specialist. Prior to her employment with TCO, her work experience involved provider relations, program coordination, marketing and accounting. Lindsay earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma while majoring in business management. She is a member of the Tulsa Employee Benefits Group and has served as a member of the Family & Children Services Brainiac Ball committee since 2014. Lindsay also serves as a member of CURA for the world annual Gala fundraiser committee.
Rebecca Mitchell was promoted to assistant vice president. Rebecca is a member of the Investment Management team. She manages client investment portfolios and conducts investment research. She joined the firm in 2018. Before that, she worked for Family & Children’s Services for almost three years. Rebecca graduated from the University of Tulsa with a bachelor’s in sociology, and returned to TU for her MBA. During her master’s, she participated in TU’s Student Investment Fund class, and was the Student Executive Officer. In the past, she was active in RSVP Tulsa as a board intern and volunteered with Junior Achievement’s Investment Challenge. She is currently pursuing the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
In the Property Management Division, Sean Connolly was promoted to trust officer. He has been with TCO since 2018 as a real estate assistant. Shortly after joining the company Sean obtained his license in Oklahoma as a real estate sales associate. Through his continued progress in this industry, he has established experience in residential property sales, property management and real estate compliance. A native Tulsan, Sean studied at Tulsa Community College with an associate degree in horticulture science. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Oklahoma Association of Realtors, as well as the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
