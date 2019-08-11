Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C., a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new hires.
I’Yana Riles has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as an Audit Associate. She is currently pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Oral Roberts University. I’Yana joins the firm with experience in preparing federal and state tax returns, working trial balances and depreciation schedules.
Trisha Johnson has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as a Tax Associate. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a major in Accounting from Northeastern State University. Trisha joins the firm full-time after serving as a Tax Intern. Her experience includes tax workpaper and return preparation.
Bekah Young has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as a Tax Associate. She is currently pursuing a degree in Accounting and Business Administration. Bekah joins the firm with experience in tax compliance for businesses, trusts, non-profits, and individuals.