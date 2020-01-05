Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C., a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new hires.

Jackie Jimenez has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as an Audit Senior. She earned a Bachelor in Business Administration and a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of the Incarnate Word. Jackie joins the firm with experience in compilation, review, and audit engagements for financial institutions, non-profit entities, business enterprises, and benefit plans.

Staci Norris has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as a Tax Supervisory Senior. She earned a Bachelor in Accounting from Northeastern State University. Staci joins the firm with experience in tax compliance for businesses and individuals, including both preparation and review, as well as tax planning, consulting, and personnel training.

