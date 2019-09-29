Equity Bank continues to grow its Tulsa commercial lending and business development teams. Equity recently added Jeffrey Parker, Donnie Cox and Kinzie Jerman to its growing leadership team in the Tulsa community, and each will help the bank continue to provide commercial, business and treasury services to Equity Bank customers.
Jeffrey Parker began with Equity Bank in late June as Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking, and has more than 30 years of experience in commercial banking and lending, most recently serving as Executive Director and Senior Banker with J.P. Morgan Chase in Elkhart, Indiana, where he earned national recognition for commercial success before relocating to Tulsa in June. Before that, he served in positions of increasing responsibility in middle-market and corporate banking with three well-known national-scale commercial banks in the Midwestern region of the U.S. Parker has graduate banking degrees from Vanderbilt University and University of Virginia, and an undergraduate degree from Central Michigan University.
Donnie Cox joins Equity Bank as a Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, with over 30 years of experience in commercial banking in the Tulsa market. Cox has most recently held executive roles at the Central Bank of Oklahoma and the First National Bank of Broken Arrow. Cox earned the Financial Services Champion award from the Tulsa Chamber and Small Business Administration, and is active on the Board of Trustees for the Indian Healthcare Resource Center of Tulsa and has served in past roles for Sand Springs Economic Development Authority and the Tulsa Economic Development Authority. He is a graduate of Northeastern State University and the Southwest Graduate School of Banking.
Kinzie Jerman joins the Tulsa team as Vice President of Commercial Lending and will serve in business development, portfolio growth and risk management roles for Equity Bank. Jerman previously served as Vice President, Senior Credit Analyst at Citizens Bank of Edmond, Oklahoma and Vice President, Credit Risk Specialist at the Bank of Oklahoma. Jerman holds an MBA from The University of Central Oklahoma and an undergraduate degree in Economics from Oklahoma State University.
“We’re pleased to continue building a great commercial banking team in a key market for Equity Bank, and we’re excited to welcome talented and dedicated individuals committed to helping customers grow,” said Richard J. Lehrter, Senior Vice President and Senior Lending Officer for Equity Bank. “We continue to prioritize high credit quality with sophisticated bankers and solutions, and Donnie, Jeffrey, and Kinzie will help our growing customer base in Tulsa.”
Parker, Cox, and Jerman join a growing banking team that also recently added Lehrter and Randy Goodwin. Equity Bank entered the Tulsa market in 2017 when parent company Equity Bancshares, Inc. merged with Patriot Bank of Tulsa. Michael E. Bezanson continues to serve as CEO of Equity’s Tulsa market.
“We’re proud of the service we’ve delivered to clients and consumers within the Tulsa community, and I’m eager for the continued success and growth of Equity Bank,” said Bezanson. “Our commercial banking team has extensive resources and expertise helping businesses grow, and we’re ready to serve.”
About Equity Bank
Equity Bank is a $4 billion community bank with 52 bank locations throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Equity Bank entered Oklahoma in 2017 and operates bank offices in Tulsa, Ponca City, Newkirk, Guymon and Cordell.
Equity Bank offers a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, and treasury management services. Equity Bank’s parent company, Equity Bancshares, Inc., trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ‘EQBK.’ Learn more at www.equitybank.com.