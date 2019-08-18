Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C., a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new promotions:
Jesse Kingsley has been promoted to Audit Senior. He graduated from Oral Roberts University and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with a Minor in Church Administration. Jesse’s experience includes auditing church, not for profit and private sector clients.
Paul Watson, CPA, has been promoted to Audit Senior. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Northeastern State University and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. Paul’s experience includes auditing government, not for profit and commercial entities.
Xuan Nguyen has been promoted to Audit Senior. Xuan graduated from the University of Tulsa with a Bachelor’s Degree and Master of Accountancy. Her experience includes auditing various industries including energy, manufacturing and not for profit. Xuan currently serves as Public Relations Director
for AFWA.
Derek Pettifer, CPA, has been promoted to Audit Manager. His experience includes audits of nonprofits, governmental, benefit plans, and manufacturing entities. Derek currently serves as a board intern and a member of the exhibitions committee with 108 Contemporary. He is also on the audit committee of Mental Health Association Oklahoma.
“I am grateful S+O has provided me the opportunity to come back home to Tulsa. Since management shared their expertise with me, I have enhanced my accounting and audit knowledge. S+O encourages community involvement, which in return provides me with opportunities to become more involved with non profits. I enjoy providing accounting services and volunteering in the Tulsa area.”
Ray Spencer, CPA, has been promoted to Tax Senior Manager. Her experience includes tax compliance and consulting for businesses, trusts, not for profit and individuals. Ray currently serves as a REG Subcommittee Member for the AICPA, Director at Large for the OSCPA, and was the TCOSCPA President for the 2018-2019 term.
“The opportunities presented to me since joining S+O have been truly amazing! Receiving three promotions in five years, serving on non profit boards and committees at the National and State level, all while building lasting relationships with our clients, has been a pleasure. I look forward to continuing my path of providing excellent service to our clients while growing professionally and being active in our community”.