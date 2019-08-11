The oldest and largest independent trust company in the state is pleased to announce that Jim Savage and Tracey Sealy joined the firm as a senior vice president in the Investment Management division and marketing officer in the Corporate division, respectively. “Trust Company of Oklahoma’s team becomes even stronger now with Jim Savage and Tracey Sealy. Jim is a respected portfolio manager and a natural fit at TCO because he shares our commitment to providing unbiased financial advice to our clients. Tracey brings strong communications skills and will focus on expanding our digital marketing presence,” said Thomas W. Wilkins, chairman and CEO of the company.
Jim Savage has almost three decades of experience in the investment industry. At Trust Company of Oklahoma (TCO), he will provide individuals, families, and organizations with investment management advice with fiduciary responsibilities. He came to TCO after three years serving as vice president and investment manager at Bank of Oklahoma. Prior to that, he was at SunTrust for 15 years, where he served five years as an institutional portfolio manager and 10 years as an equity portfolio manager and research analyst. He has also served as a portfolio manager at Regions Financial. Jim earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Auburn University and a master’s degree in finance from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, and currently serves as the Board Chair of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tulsa, Inc.
Tracey Sealy has accumulated experience in marketing and communications from multiple industries, including oil and gas, education, health care and the nonprofit sector. She joins TCO after working for Schnake Turnbo Frank. Prior to that, Tracey was the marketing manager for KIPP Tulsa Public Charter Schools. There, she oversaw all marketing communications and branding efforts for the region. Tracey also served as a social media specialist for Ardent Health Services, where she was responsible for the digital marketing strategies and communications for four health care systems, including Hillcrest HealthCare System. She is an Oklahoma native, but lived in Kansas for many years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations, with a minor in leadership studies from Kansas State University.
About Trust Company of Oklahoma: Trust Company of Oklahoma is the largest and oldest independent trust company in the state, with locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Founded in 1981, the company provides asset management, trust services, and unbiased financial advice for individuals, families, businesses, and other organizations in Oklahoma and throughout the country. TCO currently manages approximately $4.5 billion in client assets. Visit www.TrustOk.com or call (918) 744-0553.