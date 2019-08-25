Thomas K. Warburton, Chairman of Warburton Capital Management announced the election of Jonathan M. Hall CFP® of Tulsa to the Board of Directors of Warburton Capital Management and promotion to the position of Managing Principal.
Jonathan has been a member of the Warburton Capital team and a principal of the firm since 2013. As Managing Principal of Warburton Capital, he will manage day-to-day operations, lead the firm’s advisory and operations teams as well as direct efforts to attract and retain talent. As a member of the firm’s Board of Directors, he works with the firm’s Founding Principal and the Board of Directors to derive and implement strategic decisions regarding the direction of the firm such as mergers & acquisitions, new lines of business and business development.
Jonathan is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and works with Warburton Capital’s clients to help them define and achieve their short and long-term goals as a fee-only fiduciary financial advisor. He is a member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).
Jonathan earned a B.A. in History, a B.A. in Government, and an M.B.A from Oral Roberts University, where he served as President of the ORU Graduate Business Association. He further earned a Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS) with an emphasis in Financial Planning from Saint Joseph’s University.
Jonathan is a graduate of Leadership Tulsa, Class 51, and serves as the Vice President of the Board of Directors for Emergency Infant Services. In 2019, City Councilor Phil Lakin appointed him to the City of Tulsa Sales Tax Overview Committee, representing District 8. Jonathan often serves as an Adjunct Professor of Finance at ORU teaching Personal Financial Planning and Capital Markets. He served as youth pastor of First United Methodist Church of Jenks for several years and is currently involved in the children’s ministry at his church, Foundations Church.
Jonathan was recognized in 2016 as one of Tulsa’s “40 Under 40.” Active in politics, Jonathan was recognized in 2019 as Oklahoma’s “Young Republican of the Year.”
Jonathan and his wife Deanna Hall, a Registered Nurse, have two children: Adaline and Lincoln.
Warburton commented “Jonathan’s exemplary moral/ethical standards, vision, commitment to task, ability to manage multiple priorities and dedication to our clients and colleagues alike position him as an ideal candidate to lead our enterprise into the future, I’m confident he will succeed in actualizing our long-term strategic plan and achieving our plans for growth. Please join me in congratulating Jonathan.”
Warburton Capital Management was founded in Tulsa in 2006 and provides investment advisory and wealth management services to business owners, professionals, corporate executives, individuals, families, endowments and foundations. The offices of the Firm are located in First Place Tower at 15 East Fifth Street, Suite 3675, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74103.