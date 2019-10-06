IBC Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Skillman as the new President of the Tulsa market. Skillman has a long background rooted in banking, and has been working in the industry for over 21 years. As President, Skillman will be responsible for managing the commercial banking, retail, and operations divisions in Tulsa.
"Ken brings many valuable years of experience to the table, and he has been very successful in the finance industry," said IBC Bank President & CEO Bill Schonacher. "We are excited to welcome him to the IBC family, and look forward to great success under his leadership."
Skillman personifies IBC’s "We Do More" philosophy through his community endeavors by serving as Chairman of the Stillwater Medical Foundation, Board Member of S.A.F.E., and past Chairman of the Stillwater Area Community Foundation. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Oklahoma State University and graduated with distinction from Southern Methodist University’s Southwest Graduate School of Banking.
About IBC Bank-Oklahoma
IBC Bank–Oklahoma, celebrating its 15th anniversary of doing business, is a member of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), a $12.2 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 189 facilities and 288 ATMs serving 89 communities in Oklahoma and Texas. The bank has a retail branch network of 47 locations. MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Follow our Facebook page, @IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com.