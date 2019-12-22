MarisaBaroni

Earlier this year, Marisa Baroni joined First Oklahoma Bank as a Universal Banker. She previously had worked in a similar position at Bank of the West. Marisa has two years of banking experience. Established on Nov. 4, 2009, First Oklahoma Bank has centers in Jenks, midtown Tulsa and Glencoe.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Tags