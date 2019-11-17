Megan Ruhl

Megan Ruhl

Earlier this year Megan Ruhl joined First Oklahoma Bank’s mortgage division as a Mortgage Banker Senior Assistant. With 11½ years of banking experience, Megan previously was an Assistant Vice President in the mortgage division of Prosperity Bank.  She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

