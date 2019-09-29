Gateway First Bank, one of the largest banks in the State of Oklahoma and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the United States, announced the appointment of Melissa Bogle as Director of Corporate Communications.
As Director of Corporate Communications, Bogle will be responsible for defining and executing the corporate communications strategy, including internal and external communications across traditional, digital, and social media platforms. Working closely with senior management and other company leaders, she will be responsible for the execution of the company’s public relations function to position the team as strategic partners. She will represent the company to a variety of audiences, including the company’s Board of Directors, news media, legislators, internal personnel, the business community and community organizations.
“Melissa will play a major role on the executive team leading our corporate communications and public relations efforts in telling the story of Gateway First’s development and growth,” Stephen Curry, CEO of Gateway said. “With more than 30 years of experience as a corporate communications leader, Melissa will be a vital component of our executive team.”
Bogle has been a community leader serving in executive roles, primarily in the healthcare and legal sectors. She is an experienced leader specializing in business development, strategic planning, marketing, public relations, media relations and special project leadership.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with a national team who are strengthening families across the country through homeownership and financial services,” Bogle said. “There is such positive momentum with the recent merger and acquisition that created Gateway First Bank. I can’t wait to be part of the company’s transformation and witness all of the future successes at Gateway.”
Bogle brings a diverse array of strengths and a plethora of corporate communications successes to the Gateway First Bank team. She has directly generated several million dollars in free publicity during her career by working with local, national and international media outlets. She has also spearheaded corporate strategic planning efforts for the past 15 years, including overseeing the implementation and measurement of strategies. Active in the community, Bogle is the current chair of Women United, a 2,000-member affinity group of the Tulsa Area United Way, and a graduate of Leadership Tulsa Class 18. She received her Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a Marketing Minor from Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma.
About Gateway First Bank
Gateway First Bank is one of the largest banks in Oklahoma and offers a full suite of banking services. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Jenks, Okla., Gateway has over 1,200 employees in five banking centers, over 160 mortgage centers nationwide and currently services $17 billion in residential mortgages. For more information about Gateway, visit https://www.gatewayfirst.com/. Gateway First Bank. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233).