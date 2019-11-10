First Oklahoma Bank is proud to announce that Mellonie Lawlis recently joined the First Oklahoma Bank team as Executive Vice President of Treasury and Corporate Services. Mellonie brings more than 20 years of banking experience, with an extensive background in payment services, international banking, and commercial depository business.
In her new role, Mellonie is accountable for achieving sales growth in Treasury and Commercial services to help increase non-interest-bearing commercial deposits. She also is responsible for developing relationships across the organization to build a successful team that will generate revenue, ensure client satisfaction and provide a product suite that adds value to the bank’s targeted markets.
Mellonie began her banking career with Bank of Oklahoma in the International Trade and Treasury Services department. She later held positions at F&M/Prosperity and most recently was the SVP/Treasury Manager for Commerce Bank over Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas.
Outside of work, Mellonie is a member of Leadership Tulsa’s Class 50 and currently is the Chairman of the Board for The Parent Child Center of Tulsa – an organization she has been involved with for several years. She lives with her husband of 20 years and their daughter in Tulsa.