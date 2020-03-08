Frazier Henke, President & CEO of American Bank and Trust company, has announced that Michael Willis has been newly elected to serve on the bank’s Board of Directors.
Willis currently serves as Tulsa County Clerk and has substantial experience in government and private sector leadership including political management, public relations, crisis management, negotiation, government affairs and policy.
Willis holds a Bachelors of Arts in Public Affairs and Administration and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma.
“Michael is a lifelong Tulsan and brings a wealth of experience to the American Bank board. We are excited to have him join us in this new capacity.” said Henke.
Willis is married and has two children. He is active in many community organizations including serving on the board of INCOG and volunteering his time as a Reserve Officer for the Tulsa Police Department.
Founded in 1971, American Bank & Trust Company has $250MM in assets and is headquartered at Sixty Sixty American Plaza, in Tulsa.