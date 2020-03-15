Warburton Capital,
Tom Warburton, Chairman of Warburton Capital, is proud to announce that Mr. Isaac Hutchins, Chief Operating Officer and Principal of Warburton Capital, recently attained the designation of Certified Financial Planner – CFP®. Isaac graduated Cum Laude from Oral Roberts University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Marketing. After completing his degree, he worked and excelled with a national telecommunications company where he routinely received national client service and management excellence awards. Bringing this client service and management expertise to the table, Isaac joined Warburton Capital in 2014 as a Client Service Specialist. Upon receiving his Series 65 license, Isaac’s role at Warburton Capital expanded to include managing Compliance, Human Resources, Portfolio Design/Maintenance and Accounting. Today Isaac is a Principal of Warburton Capital and serves as Chief Operating Officer. A lifelong resident of Tulsa, Isaac volunteers with the local non-profit, ‘Working Together Simple Faith Ministries’, which mentors underprivileged youth in Tulsa. Finding a little time for a personal life, Isaac is a newly-wed spending blissful hours with his lovely bride, Wendy. They are expecting their first child this August and enjoy active lives traveling, hiking, exploring new restaurants, playing board games, spoiling their beloved Labrador Retriever, ‘Daisy’. Of course, Isaac remains fascinated by the many exotic cars he aspires to one day own…presuming Wendy will accede to his madness! Warburton commented, “Isaac joined Warburton Capital in 2014. In these five years he has become an integral member of our executive leadership team. Isaac manages our Client Service Initiative to provide our clients with White Glove Service. We call Isaac ‘Eagle Eye’ as he has a mind for detail, an ability to find obscure but important information buried in fine print and disclosures while providing oversight of client portfolio management. Isaac’s intellect, work ethic, social skills and instincts position him as an ideal leader within our enterprise who will guide us into the future. I’m confident Isaac will continue to make many positive contributions as we pursue our long-term strategic plans and help us achieve our Core Value, which is To Help People! Please join me in congratulating Isaac on his latest achievement.” Warburton Capital Management was founded in Tulsa in 2006 and provides investment advisory and wealth management services to business owners, professionals, corporate executives, individuals, families, retirees, endowments and foundations. Having been recognized annually since 2014 as one of the ‘Fastest Growing’ and ‘Best Financial Advisors in Oklahoma’, the Firm offices in First Place Tower at 15 East Fifth Street, Suite 3675, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74103.