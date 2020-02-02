TomWarburton, Chairman of Warburton Capital, is proud to announce Ms. Frauke Quiroga’s election to our Board of Directors.
Born in Germany, Frauke grew up in Montreal, Canada. Frauke holds the CPA Certification, an Undergraduate Degree from Concordia University in Montreal and an MBA from The University of Tulsa.
Frauke moved to the United States in 1996 as Controller & Six Sigma Leader for a Fortune 500 company. She became a US Citizen in 2012.
After decades of traveling globally in various executive roles, she decided to take a new career path, focus on the local business community and spend more time with her family. Realizing there was a need for accounting and HR support within the Tulsa small business community, Frauke joined LUXA as a principal in 2007.
Frauke became the sole owner of LUXA in 2019. As CEO, Frauke brings International and big- business perspective to small and mid-sized companies. She leverages experience gained working with Fortune 50 com- panies to lead her 18 employees in providing accounting and human resource services to their client base. Frauke takes great pride in LUXA maintaining a diverse and inclusive environ- ment for all employees. LUXA serves both for profit and non- profit organizations throughout the nation.
Frauke volunteers her time working with not-for-profits to help develop sound financial strategies. She is a Board mem- ber of Tulsa Area United Way, the Tulsa Ballet, the Philbrook Museum, Girls Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma and Visit Tulsa.
In 2019, Frauke was honored by the Tulsa Area United Way with the Clydella Hentschel Award for Women in Leadership. In 2019 she was also inducted into The University of Tulsa Business Hall of Fame as an Outstand- ing Entrepreneur. In 2018 she received the Governor’s Commendation as Oklahoma’s State Diversity and Minority Small Business Champion. In 2017 she was the recipient of the Tulsa Chamber Small Business Diversity Advocate award and in 2012 Frauke was honored by Tulsa Business & Legal News as a Woman of Distinction.
Finding a little time for a personal life, Frauke has 6 children, 1 dog and is active with yoga, biking, hiking, reading, skiing and gardening!
Warburton commented, “Like many of our clients, Frauke is a business owner and faces the unique challenges of running and growing a business. Her leader- ship ability, business acumen and visibility in our community position her as an ideal Director to guide our enterprise into the future. I’m confident Frauke will make many positive contribu- tions as we actualize our long- term strategic plans and help us achieve our Core Value, which is To Help People! Please join me in congratulating Frauke and welcoming her to our team.”
Warburton Capital Manage- ment was founded in Tulsa in 2006 and provides investment advisory and wealth manage- ment services to business owners, professionals, corporate executives, individuals, families, endowments and foundations. Having been recognized annually since 2014 as one of the “Best Financial Advisors in Oklahoma”, the Firm offices in First Place Tower at 15 East Fifth Street, Suite 3675, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74103.