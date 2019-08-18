Firstar Bank Regional President Chris Rector recently announced the promotion of Nick Presson to President of the bank’s Tulsa operation. As President, Presson oversees the day-to-day operations of the bank including lending, treasury management, business development, and regulatory compliance.
Presson succeeds Chris Rector who was promoted to Regional President. Rector will continue to be involved with the further growth of Firstar Bank in the Tulsa area, but will also manage Firstar’s Muskogee market banks.
Rector remarked, “I have the utmost confidence in Nick’s ability to lead our growing Tulsa operation. Nick is dedicated to seeing local businesses grow and prosper and his commitment to customer service is second to none.”
Opened in 2007, Firstar Bank’s Tulsa branch is located on the southwest corner of 101st and Mingo. The Tulsa operation currently holds over $100 million in deposits and $200 million in loans. The bank was named one of Tulsa’s best places to work by the Tulsa Business Journal.
With 15 years of tenure in the banking industry, Presson has extensive experience in commercial lending across many industries including manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and commercial real estate. Prior to joining Firstar Bank, Presson was Market President of Simmons First National Bank, formerly Bank SNB, and a Senior Vice President at Valley National Bank.
Presson commented, “Banking is about relationships. It is a rewarding experience to help Tulsa residents start a business, buy or build a house, prepare for retirement, and ultimately achieve their financial goals.”
In addition to his new leadership role, Presson continues to assist clients with their banking and borrowing needs. His responsibilities include servicing commercial and real estate borrowers as well as helping customers identify beneficial financial products and services. He also supervises the Treasury Management division of the bank.
A Tulsa resident, Presson is married with two children. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Rogers State University.
Firstar Bank is a locally-managed community bank with locations in Eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas. Named to Entrepreneur magazine’s list of America’s top fast-growth businesses, the bank offers traditional as well as sophisticated financial services and solutions such as treasury services and wealth management. The organization holds $500 million in total assets and $500 million in total loans. In addition, the bank’s investment division holds over $250 million in assets under management.
For more information, call (918) 298-7232 or visit www.firstar-bank.com.