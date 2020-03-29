Financial Planning Resources is pleased to announce that Patricia Toofan has obtained her Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional designation. Patricia currently holds an Oklahoma Life and Health Insurance license as well as a Series 6 and 63, both of which are held through LPL Financial. She joined the Client Service Team at FPR in January of 2019 with over 20 years of Customer Service experience. Her career began in teaching before she became a Senior Customer Service Representative at MetLife. She was a key asset in the onboarding process, and also specialized in training, life insurance, and annuities.
Her organizational skills and positive attitude make her a great addition to FPR. In her free time, Patricia enjoys spending time with her family and friends and traveling. Securities and financial planning offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Planning Resources, Inc. and LPL are separate and unrelated companies.