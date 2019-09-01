Trust Company of Oklahoma (TCO) proudly announces that senior vice president Philip D. Mock and investment officer Jordan T. Hunt earned the highest distinction in the investment management profession, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jordan and Philip successfully completed the CFA® Program, which recognizes professionals who developed a strong understanding of advanced investment analysis and portfolio management skills.
“Earning the CFA designation is a remarkable achievement, and Jordan and Philip are even stronger investment professionals after going through this process. The knowledge and skills that they’ve accumulated will significantly benefit our clients,” said chairman and CEO Thomas W. Wilkins.
Jordan joined TCO’s Oklahoma City office in 2018, where he works with clients to develop an integrated long-term investment plan, tailored to their needs and desires. He earned his bachelor’s from the University of Missouri in Biological Sciences and his master’s of Business from the University of Tulsa.
Philip has been a portfolio manager at TCO’s Tulsa office since 2016. He holds a master’s degree in Accounting and bachelor’s degrees in Accounting and Sociology – all from Oklahoma State University. He is a certified public accountant and a Certified Financial Planner™ professional. Philip is a member of the Oklahoma Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Founded in 1981, TCO provides clients with a range of fiduciary financial solutions, including investment management, trust services and retirement planning. TCO is the largest and oldest independent trust company in the state, with locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, managing approximately $4.5 billion in client assets. The firm provides asset management and unbiased financial advice for individuals, families, businesses, and other organizations in Oklahoma and throughout the country.