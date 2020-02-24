Financial Planning Resources in pleased to announce the addition of David Joseph as an intern to our firm. David is a recent graduate of Oral Roberts University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree. He is a native of Connecticut where he was quite active in his church serving on the Board of Directors and teaching Sunday School. His employment history includes three years of retail banking along with founding and managing a family run LLC. David is currently enrolled in the LPL advisory training program though LPL Financial and pursuing his MBA from ORU. His passion for understanding people’s needs coupled with his customer service experience and expanding knowledge of finance adds a great value to the firm at Financial Planning Resources.
Securities and financial planning offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Planning Resources, Inc. and LPL are separate and unrelated companies.