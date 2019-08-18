Arvest Bank is pleased to announce it has hired Randy Kellogg as vice president and international senior business development advisor for its Treasury Management division.
Kellogg, who has more than 30 years of industry experience, will be based in Oklahoma City, but serve Kansas and Missouri in addition to Oklahoma. In this role, Kellogg will be responsible for sales activities within large corporate accounts, middle market and business banking.
"Randy’s experience and expertise make him a fantastic addition to our team,” said Julie Simmons, senior vice president and regional sales manager for Arvest Treasury Management. “Having him on our team will allow Arvest Treasury Management to provide support to companies throughout Oklahoma, as well as Kansas and Missouri, for all products offered under the umbrella of International Banking within Arvest. We couldn't be more excited for him to get started."
Kellogg holds a bachelor's degree in agriculture economics from Oklahoma State University and a master's in business administration from the University of Central Oklahoma. He has served on the Oklahoma District Export Council and is currently a member of the Oklahoma Governor's International Team. He and his wife, Melody, have two adult sons and live in Guthrie.