Vast Bank is extremely proud to announce the promotion of Rex Berg from Portfolio Manager to Commercial Banking Officer.
In his new role, Rex will be responsible for generating new Commercial and Industrial business for Vast Bank in both the Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas markets.
Rex is a Colorado native who moved to Tulsa to attend Oral Roberts University. He has a bachelor’s degree in Finance and started his banking career as a commercial credit analyst prior to starting at Vast in 2016. He will office in the new Vast Corporate Headquarters located in downtown Tulsa.