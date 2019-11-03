J. Rex Mansur

The Tulsa branch of Wells Fargo Advisors today announced that J. Rex Mansur has joined the branch as marketing director-investment officer. Wells Fargo Advisors’ Tulsa office can be reached at (918) 742-8000 and is located at 6060 S. American Plaza Street E., Suite 400, Tulsa, OK 74135.

