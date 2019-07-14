Equity Bank announces the hires of Richard J. Lehrter and Randall D. Goodwin to its commercial lending team in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Lehrter joins Equity Bank as Senior Vice President and Senior Lending Officer for the Company. Goodwin joins Equity Bank as Senior Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer.
"We’re fortunate to welcome bankers as talented and dedicated as Rick and Randy to our company and our leadership team in Tulsa," said Craig Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Equity Bank. "Rick and Randy provide a high level of expertise and customer service that will prove beneficial to our Tulsa customers and the community."
Lehrter and Goodwin join Tulsa CEO Michael E. Bezanson to offer significant commercial lending experience within the Tulsa community. Equity Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Equity Bank, entered the Tulsa market in 2017 with the merger of Patriot Bank and its office at 9292 South Delaware in Tulsa. Lehrter previously served as Managing Director for Encina Business Credit, and prior to that, served as President of UMB Bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma and President of Commerce Bank for the Company’s Oklahoma region. Lehrter has more than 30 years of commercial banking and finance experience. Lehrter is an alumnus of Michigan State University with a J. D. from Michigan State’s Detroit College of Law, as well as an alumnus of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and holds an M.B.A. from the University of Central Oklahoma.Goodwin also has more than 30 years of commercial banking experience in Oklahoma, most recently serving as Senior Vice President for Firstar Bank and President of NBC Bank, each in Tulsa.
Equity Bank is a $4 billion community bank with 52 bank locations throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Equity Bank entered Oklahoma in 2017 and operates bank offices in Tulsa, Ponca City, Newkirk, Guymon and Cordell. Equity Bank’s parent company, Equity Bancshares, Inc., trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ‘EQBK.’