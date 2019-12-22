Scott moore

Scott Moore recently joined First Oklahoma Bank as Vice President of Digital Banking and Contact Center Manager. Scott brings 12 years of banking experience, having previously worked as Vice President of Retail Operations for SpiritBank. First Oklahoma Bank recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The bank has centers in Jenks, midtown Tulsa and Glencoe.

