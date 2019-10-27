Thomas K. Warburton, Chairman of Warburton Capital Management announced the election of Mrs. Tina Parkhill to our Board of Directors.
As an impassioned community advocate, Tina is heavily involved in a number of non-profits with a focus on the arts, family and children, abuse and recovery and mental health. Most recently, Tina earned a 2016 Woman of Distinction award given by the Tulsa Business Journal.
Tina serves as board vice president of resource development for Family & Children’s Services, president-elect of Leadership Tulsa and serves as a board member for both the OSU National Alumni Association and the bArt Center for Music.
She was recently selected as chair-elect for Youth Services 2018 Blank Canvas, served on the executive leadership team for the 2017 American Heart Association’s Heart Ball and the Honorary Event Chair for New Hope Oklahoma’s Mardi Gras fundraising event.
Born and raised in Clayton, New Mexico, Tina moved to Tulsa after graduating from OSU in Stillwater with a BS in Marketing. “My first job out of college was as a field sales representative with Ernest & Julio Gallo,” said Tina. “I really enjoyed the experience because of the formal training and development program which provided accelerated management opportunities.” When asked what she likes about Tulsa, Tina said she loves the philanthropic nature of the community. “We have some of the most generous people, supporting so many deserving causes.”
Tina is the owner of Parkhill’s South Liquors and Wine in Tulsa. Warburton commented, “Like many of our clients, Tina is a business owner and faces the unique challenges of running and growing a business. Her leadership ability, business acumen and visibility in our community position her as an ideal Director to guide our enterprise into the future. I’m confident Tina will make many positive contributions in actualizing our long-term strategic plans and helping us achieve our Core Value, which is To Help People! Please join me in congratulating Tina and welcoming her to our team.”
Warburton Capital Management was founded in Tulsa in 2006 and provides investment advisory and wealth management services to business owners, professionals, corporate executives, individuals, families, endowments and foundations. The offices of the Firm are located in First Place Tower at 15 East Fifth Street, Suite 3675, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74103.