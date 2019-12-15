Carlow

Samantha Carlow recently joined First Oklahoma Bank as a Commercial Loan Assistant. She formerly worked as an Electronic Services Specialist with SpiritBank and has 13 years of banking experience. Established on Nov. 4, 2009, First Oklahoma Bank recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The bank has centers in Jenks, midtown Tulsa and Glencoe.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Tags