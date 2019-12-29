DavidPotts

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, announces that David T. Potts has been elected a Shareholder in the Tulsa office. David joined Hall Estill in 2017 as Special Counsel. He focuses his practice in the Tax field, assisting clients in the areas of federal, state and local taxation, including controversy, litigation, and ad valorem matters. Prior to joining Hall Estill, David was a partner at James, Potts & Wulfers, Inc. David earned his J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law and is involved in the Tulsa County and Oklahoma Bar Associations, as well as the Tulsa Tax Club. Further, he is a member of the board of directors for The Center For Individuals With Physical Challenges.

