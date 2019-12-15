KKT Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce Brian Looney has joined the firm as an architectural drafter and field surveyor for our As-Built team. He has over 18 years of experience in the AEC industry, and holds a certificate in architectural drafting from Star Training Institute. Brian has worked on hundreds of projects in his career and some of his visualization drawings have been published in magazines and websites nationally. He focuses on the technical accuracy of his drawings and thoroughly enjoys problem solving. He is active in the American Therapeutic Riding Center and he also enjoys vintage cars and car shows. He is a great addition to our team.
Most Popular
-
2 juveniles, man found dead Saturday after reported murder-suicide in Jenks
-
New 'Ghostbusters' movie in 2020 is set in small-town Oklahoma
-
Two national retailers will anchor redevelopment in former Toys R Us building in south Tulsa
-
Monday crash claims the life of 3-year-old boy
-
Suspect 'could look like a hero' if he could say what happened to Welch girls, but he has no memory of events, his attorney says
promotion
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
Latest Local Offers
Same Day Service & Repair No Job too Small Home or Business Licensed, Bonded, Insured Lic#12899
CREEPY CRAWLERS TODAYS INSPECTION IS TOMORROW'S PROTECTION! Member of the BBB, Insured, 35 yrs exp. Call Bunchy at 918-998-BUGS
Specializing in decorative & all types of concrete work inc: foundations, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pole barns & more! BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.