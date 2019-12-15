Looney
ADAM MURPHY PHOTOGRAPHY

KKT Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce Brian Looney has joined the firm as an architectural drafter and field surveyor for our As-Built team. He has over 18 years of experience in the AEC industry, and holds a certificate in architectural drafting from Star Training Institute. Brian has worked on hundreds of projects in his career and some of his visualization drawings have been published in magazines and websites nationally. He focuses on the technical accuracy of his drawings and thoroughly enjoys problem solving. He is active in the American Therapeutic Riding Center and he also enjoys vintage cars and car shows. He is a great addition to our team.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Tags