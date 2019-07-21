KKT Architects, Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of Ashley Torres to our Interiors team as furniture specialist. Ashley worked nine years for a local furniture dealer as an account manager, designer, and architecture and design liaison. Her broad experience includes consulting with end-users, leading furniture presentations, developing furniture plans, specifying finishes, auditing orders, and managing projects. She is skilled at creating smart, functional, cohesive spaces that excite clients and end-users, contributing to increased productivity and recruitment. She loves helping customers bring their vision to life, and her favorite projects are those which impact the community.
Ashley earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design from the University of Kansas. She is active in the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) Texas / Oklahoma chapter in the Tulsa City Center and has served the organization in several capacities, including Director, Special Events Chair, and Industry Chair, as well as earning recognition as Volunteer of the Year.