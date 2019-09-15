Hall Estill, a regional Southwestern law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, has announced the addition of A. Grant Schwabe as a shareholder and Christopher J. Gnaedig as an associate in the firm’s Tulsa office.
With more than a decade of legal experience, Schwabe has represented fortune 500 companies in matters involving banking and financial services litigation, real estate transactions, construction disputes, oil and gas litigation, and labor and employment litigation. He has received the AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest rating awarded to attorneys for professionality and ethical standards and has been named a Rising Star in Business Litigation by Super Lawyers. Schwabe graduated with his J.D. from the University of Tulsa with a Resources, Energy and Environmental Law Certificate. He received his bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Oklahoma.
Gnaedig joins Hall Estill’s litigation team. He received his J.D., with highest honors, from the University of Tulsa and his bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Tulsa. While studying in law school, Gnaedig was an Associate Editor of the Energy Law Journal. In addition to his work, Gnaedig volunteers with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Catholic Charities.