Barrow & Grimm, P.C. is very pleased to announce that Anne S. Maguire has been promoted to Preferred Shareholder.
Anne S. Maguire joined the firm in 2014 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2012. Ms. Maguire focuses her practice on business litigation, real estate, appellate practice, and trust and estate litigation. She regularly represents individuals and closely-held entities in complex commercial and business disputes in both state and federal courts and in arbitration proceedings.
Barrow & Grimm, P.C. is also pleased to announce that Trevor R. Henson has joined the Firm as of counsel.
Trevor R. Henson who graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2010 has joined the firm.
Mr. Henson’s practice focuses primarily on the oil and gas and energy industry, where he represents oil and gas companies and mineral owners on a wide variety of issues. He regularly handles litigation and transactional issues for energy industry clients that range from complex litigation to multi-million dollar transactional projects. Mr. Henson has successfully defended oil and gas companies in cases for lease cancellation, surface damages, pollution damages, damages caused by earthquakes, frac bash cases, and various claims for breach of contract. He has successfully prosecuted lien foreclosures, quiet titles suits, ad valorem tax challenges, and declaratory actions to establish the rights of his clients. He has experience on most issues that could arise for an upstream oil and gas producer.