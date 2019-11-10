Collin McCarthy has joined Ogletree Deakins’ Oklahoma City office as an associate. Mr. McCarthy is the tenth attorney to join Ogletree’s Oklahoma City office since its opening in January 2017. Collin graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in May 2019, with distinction.
While in law school, Collin served as Editor-in-Chief of the Oil and Gas, Natural Resources, and Energy Journal and received the journal’s outstanding case note award. Collin graduated magna cum laude with a degree in political science from the Oklahoma State University Honors College. Collin is the son of the Hon. Frank McCarthy, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Ogletree Deakins is a leading labor and employment law firm with 56 offices throughout North America and Europe. With over 900 attorneys, Ogletree is one of the 50 largest law firms in the United States and one of the 100 largest law firms globally. The Oklahoma City office has been recognized as the 2019 Corporate Citizen of the Year by the Oklahoma City Black Lawyers Association, the 2019 Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year by the Federal Bar Association, and is the recipient of the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Diversity award in recognition of the firm’s efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Additionally, in 2019 Oklahoma City Managing Shareholder Sam Fulkerson has been elected as a Fellow in The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, only the second Oklahoma attorney to be elected, and has been awarded Ogletree’s inaugural David Jones Champion of Diversity Award, which is given to the Ogletree attorney globally who has led efforts to further diversify the firm.