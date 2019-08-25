For the second consecutive year, 107 attorneys from McAfee & Taft, including 23 from the firm’s Tulsa office, have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. McAfee & Taft was top-ranked in Oklahoma in the total number of attorneys listed, with many of the attorneys recognized in multiple areas.
First-time honoree from Tulsa is Garry L. Keele, II, who was recognized in the areas of energy regulation law and environmental law.
Re-selected for the list are Tulsa attorneys Christian Barnard, Rachel Blue, Courtney Bru, J. Craig Buchan, Brita Haugland Cantrell, Mary Quinn Cooper, Bill Freudenrich, Charles Greenough, Stephen Hetrick, Gerald Hilsher, Robert Joyce, Bill Leach, Ron Little, Samanthia Marshall, Kathy Neal, Charlie Plumb, Tracy Poole, Andrew Richardson, Michael Smith, Robert Spoo, Kirk Turner, and Harold Zuckerman.