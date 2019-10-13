Hayley Blair Myers, a 2019 graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School, has joined the Healthcare Group at McAfee & Taft in its Tulsa office.
Also joining the firm in its Oklahoma City office are new associates J. Cooper Davis, Allison Meinders Harvey, Katelyn M. King, Alyssa N. Lankford, Micah G. Mahdi, and Collen L. Steffen.
Myers’s business and litigation practice is focused primarily on issues affecting the healthcare industry, including regulatory compliance matters, day-to-day business operations, HIPAA compliance and health privacy, healthcare transactions, and related litigation.
While pursuing her Juris Doctor, she was a member of the law school’s Health Law Society, worked as a legal intern for a Texas-based health system, and was the recipient of the Dean’s Leadership Award, Chancellor’s Law Scholarship, and Weldon Wilson Scholarship.
The Texas native also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.