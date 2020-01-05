The shareholders of McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, have elected Tulsa litigators Jessica L. Dickerson and Jason A. McVicker as fellow shareholders. Also elected shareholders were three attorneys from the firm’s Oklahoma City office – Matthew K. Brown, Barbara Klepper, and Isai Molina.
Dickerson is a trial and appellate lawyer whose practice is concentrated in commercial litigation, complex business litigation, insurance defense, and products liability defense. Her achievements have earned her inclusion in Oklahoma Super Lawyers‘ list of "Oklahoma Rising Stars," which recognizes the state’s top up-and-coming attorneys.
Dickerson graduated with highest honors from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2006 and is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association, Tulsa County Bar Association, and Council Oak/Johnson-Sontag Chapter of the American Inns of Court.
McVicker is a trial lawyer whose state and federal civil litigation practice encompasses the areas of complex commercial litigation, insurance disputes, and high-stakes products liability disputes. His achievements have earned her inclusion in Oklahoma Super Lawyers’ list of "Oklahoma Rising Stars," which recognizes the state’s top up-and-coming attorneys.
McVicker graduated with highest honors from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2012 and currently teaches Trial Practice at his alma mater. He also volunteers his time with the University of Tulsa’s moot court program and the Tulsa County Bar Association’s CLE programs and serves on the board of The Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice. He is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association and Tulsa County Bar Association.