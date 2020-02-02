Doerner, Saunders, Daniel & Anderson, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of John Paul Yeager, who will be located in the Tulsa office of the firm. John Paul will focus his practice in the areas of general litigation and corporate litigation, representing clients in state and federal courts. He is a 2018 graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law.
