Maegan C. Murdock joined the firm as an Associate in 2019. She earned her Juris Doctor with Highest Honors from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2019 and was elected to membership in the Order of the Coif. Maegan also graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Letters from the University of Oklahoma in 2016 and was elected to membership in Phi Beta Kappa. Maegan practices in the Firm’s litigation section, focusing primarily on general civil litigation, commercial litigation, and insurance defense.
