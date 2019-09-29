Doerner, Saunders, Daniel & Anderson, LLP proudly announces the addition of Moura A.J. Robertson. She joins the Firm as a partner of our Family Law Practice Group in Tulsa.
Moura represents and advises clients in all aspects of matrimonial law including complex divorces involving closely held businesses, professional practices and executive compensation, high-conflict child custody disputes, modification and enforcement of child custody and visitation, and the negotiation and drafting of pre-nuptial agreements. She also provides alternative dispute resolution services through private mediation and collaborative divorce processes.
Moura is a Certified Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and Past-President of the Oklahoma AAML Chapter. Recognized by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys in 2019, Moura was selected as a Top 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction. She has also been listed as Lawyer of the Year for her work in Collaborative Law - Family Law, Family Law and Family Law Mediation by Best Lawyers® for 2020.
Earning her Juris Doctorate from University of Tulsa College of Law, Moura received her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a minor degree in Women’s Studies from State University of New York, College at New Paltz. As an important part of her practice, Moura will be accompanied by her paralegal, Toni D. Reed.