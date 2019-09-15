Conner & Winters, LLP, one of the premier full-service law firms in the South Central Region of the United States, is pleased to announce the Firm’s newly-elected management team. P. Scott Hathaway, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, will continue as President of the firm, and Jared D. Giddens, from Oklahoma City, will continue as its Chairman. J. Ryan Sacra, of Tulsa, will continue to serve as Secretary and Chief Operating Officer, and Robert J. Melgaard, also of Tulsa, will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer. Melodie Freeman-Burney, of Tulsa, David S. Randolph, of Tulsa, Todd P. Lewis, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and G. Daniel Miller, of Washington, DC, will also serve on the Executive Committee.
“Our Firm began as a two person law firm in Tulsa in 1933. Over the course of 86 years, we have grown into a firm of 111 lawyers, with a regional presence in six offices located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, and the District of Columbia, “ said Scott Hathaway, the Firm’s president. “Our leadership reflects the regional nature and nationwide capabilities of the Firm, having representatives from Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Washington, DC, and Fayetteville serving on our leadership team. We will continue to focus on growing to meet the increasingly complex needs of our clients, not only regionally but on a nationwide basis as well.”
