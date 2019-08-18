Best Lawyers in America ®, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, has named 20 McAfee & Taft attorneys as “Lawyers of the Year” in 21 legal practice specialties. Only a single lawyer in each specialty in each market is honored as “Lawyer of the Year.”
Attorneys named “Best Lawyers’ 2020 Tulsa Lawyers of the Year” were Rachel Blue for copyright law, Gerald Hilsher for mediation, Bill Leach for mass tort litigation/class actions defense, and Robert Spoo for intellectual property litigation.
Named “Best Lawyers’ 2020 “Oklahoma City Lawyers of the Year” were Mike Blake for mergers and acquisitions law, Tim Bomhoff for securities litigation, Brandon Buchanan for construction litigation, Steven Bugg for bankruptcy litigation, Steve Cole for tax litigation and controversy, Chris Coleman for closely held companies and family businesses law, Bob Dace for environmental litigation, Elizabeth Dalton for both corporate law and franchise law, Cheryl Vinall Denney for real estate law, Brad Donnell for construction law, John Kenney for patent litigation, Mike LaBrie for trademark law, Bob Luttrell for commercial finance law, Susan Shields for nonprofit/charities law, Jeff Todd for eminent domain and condemnation law, and Erin Van Laanen for aviation law.