Reece Morrel Jr., of Morrel Law PLLC, has been named an Endorsed Local Provider (ELP) for Tax Services by the Dave Ramsey organization. Dave Ramsey is CEO of Ramsey Solutions, national best-selling author, and radio talk show host.
Fans of Dave Ramsey know as an ELP agent, Morrel has been thoroughly vetted and held accountable to a higher standard of expertise and service. As an attorney and CPA, Morrel is known for his 30 years of experience in tax preparation and resolution, estate planning and elder law, business startup and accounting services. Morrel Law is consistently recognized for its quality legal advice, excellent value, and personal service.
Morrel received his J.D. and M.B.A. from the University of Tulsa, and his B.S. in Business Administration in Accounting from Oklahoma State University. He is a proud member of the Oklahoma Bar Association (OBA) since 1991. In 1988, Morrel was admitted to the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants (OSCPA) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). In 2012, Morrel received the Chartered Global Management Accountant designation (CGMA). Morrel joined the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) in 2018.
Morrel Law PLLC is located at 6846 S, Canton Ave., Suite 200, Tulsa, OK 74136. For more information please call (918)553-3333 or visit MorrelLawPLLC.com.