Barrow & Grimm, P.C. announces that Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, has again named Robert B. Sartin as the 2019 “Lawyer of the Year” in Tulsa in the legal practice specialty of Health Care Law. Only a single lawyer in each specialty in each market is honored as “Lawyer of the Year.”
The firm is also pleased to announce two attorneys have been promoted to shareholders.
Nicholas M. Jones joined the firm in 2009 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Mr. Jones focuses his practice on business law, estate planning, real estate, and banking law. He regularly counsels entrepreneurs, businesses, and investors on business formation and succession planning, private equity investments, contract negotiation, real estate transactions, and mergers and acquisitions.
Timothy L. Rogers joined the firm in 2008 after graduating from the University of Tulsa College of Law. Mr. Rogers focuses his practice primarily on the construction industry, where he represents general contractors, subcontractors, material suppliers and surety companies and government agencies in actions involving contractual disputes, construction defects, mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens, Miller Act bond claims and other related matters.
The firm is also pleased to announce it has added two new associate attorneys.
Emily B. Kosmider will have a civil litigation practice involving the resolution of a broad range of complex commercial and business disputes in both state and federal courts and in arbitration proceedings.
Ms. Kosmider graduated with honors from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2014. While in law school, she served as Writing Competition Editor of the American Indian Law Review, and was a member of the National Moot Court Competition Team.
Dillon J. Hollingsworth will also have a civil litigation practice involving the resolution of a broad range of complex commercial and business disputes in both state and federal courts and in arbitration proceedings. Mr. Hollingsworth graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2019. While in law school, he served as the Media Editor for the Oil and Gas, Natural Resources, and Energy Journal. He was a Comfort Scholar, and a member of the Dean’s Leadership Council.