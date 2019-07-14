The shareholders of McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, have elected Ronald W. Little as a fellow shareholder.
Little, a 1982 honors graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law, is a veteran family law attorney whose practice is focused on the representation of clients in negotiations and disputes involving prenuptial agreements, complex divorce actions, the valuation of tangible and intangible business and personal assets, the appropriate division of assets and debts, child custody, and alimony and child support payments. A portion of his practice is devoted to serving as a mediator in civil litigation and family law disputes.
Little’s achievements have earned him inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America and Oklahoma Super Lawyers. With 180 attorneys and offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Springfield, McAfee & Taft is one of the nation’s 250 largest law firms as ranked by National Law Journal and Law360.