McAfee & Taft, the state’s largest law firm, has further expanded its Litigation Group with the addition of trial lawyer Timothy L. Spencer. His diversified state and federal civil litigation practice encompasses the areas of products liability defense, professional liability, mass torts, construction, healthcare, insurance, and other complex business litigation.
Spencer graduated cum laude with his bachelor’s degree in sports wellness and management from Oklahoma Christian University in 2013 and went on to graduate with honors from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2017.