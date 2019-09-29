Tony Mastin, a leading authority on tax policy and state and local tax issues and the long-time former executive director of the Oklahoma Tax Commission, has joined the Tax and Family Wealth Group at McAfee & Taft.
Mastin focuses his practice on advising clients on planning matters involving state and local taxation (SALT), including sales and use taxes, gross production tax, ad valorem, multi-state taxation, SALT controversy work, and federal income taxation. In addition, a portion of his practice focuses on the use of business incentives to facilitate economic development projects in the state.
Mastin joins the firm following his retirement from the OTC after 35 years of service, including 12 years as its executive director. Over the course of his career at the OTC, he also served as an attorney in the General Counsel’s office, deputy director of the Motor Vehicle Division, deputy director of the Business Tax Division, and director of the Tax Policy and Research Division. As executive director, he was responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the agency, serving as its legislative liaison, and assisting in the proposal, drafting, review and analysis of tax legislation.
Mastin is a 1986 graduate of the Oklahoma City University School of Law.