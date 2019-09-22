McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Tulsa office with the addition of William J. Holland.
Holland’s practice is primarily focused on the resolution of complex business disputes, including the defense of manufacturers of leading consumer and commercial products in high-stakes product liability lawsuits. A portion of his practice is devoted to assisting public and private companies, with a particular emphasis on those in the financial services sector, with a myriad of corporate governance, regulatory compliance, securities, and risk management issues.
As a member of the firm’s Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Group, Holland also advises clients on privacy and information security legal and regulatory compliance, including the development and implementation of legally compliant privacy and security programs, the investigation of potential breaches, and best practices for responding to data breaches and cyberattacks. He earned his Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) designation from the International Association of Privacy Professionals and has developed expertise on a broad range of federal and state privacy and cybersecurity laws.
Prior to joining McAfee & Taft, Holland served as assistant secretary and privacy liaison of a publicly traded financial services company and as director and associate general counsel of one of its subsidiary insurance companies. In those roles, his responsibilities encompassed the areas of corporate governance, regulatory compliance with federal and state securities and governance laws, enterprise risk management, data privacy and cybersecurity, and management of the company’s litigation docket.
Holland is a 2013 graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law.